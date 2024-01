ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys Astana lost to Amur Khabarovsk in an away game of the Kontinental Hockey League, according to Sportinform.

As a result, Barys still have low chances to get a playoff spot.

Amur Khabarovsk - Barys Astana 3-1 (0-0, 1-0, 2-1)

Goals:

1-0 - Yan Kolarzh, 31:00 Powerplay

1-1 - Kevin Dallman, 41:48

2-1 - Alexander Gorshkov, 42:08

3-1 - Georgy Berdyukov, 43:26