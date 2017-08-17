EN
    20:28, 17 August 2017

    HC Barys loses to Avtomobilist at Viktor Blinov Memorial

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the second match of the ice hockey tournament in remembrance of Viktor Blinov, HC Barys Astana lost to Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg 1:3, according to Sports.kz.

    In the opening frame, Avtomobilist did not give a single chance to the hockey players from Astana as Ilya Krikunov, Alexei Mikhnov and Alexander Torchenyuk scored 3 unanswered goals. After the break, Nursultan Belgibayev of HC Barys finally managed to put the biscuit in the basket. During the final frame, nothing changed at all.

    Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg - Barys Astana 3:1 (3:0, 0:1, 0:0)

    Tomorrow at 3:00 pm Barys will face HC Amur from Khabarovsk.

     

     

