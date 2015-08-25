EN
    22:12, 25 August 2015 | GMT +6

    HC Barys lost first game of season

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Barys hockey club of Astana hosted Metallurg from Magnitogorsk within the start of the regular season 2015-2016 of the KHL.

    Konstantin Rudenko scored for Barys first in the second half of the first period giving the team from Astana an advantage. The second period went scoreless, so the fans could see the drama unfold in the third.

    Chris Lee scored for Metallurg five minutes into the third period tying the score, and Wojtek Wolski gave Metallurg a lead ten minutes later. Neither team scored again. The final score of the game is 2:1 in favour of Metallurg.

    The next game Barys plays in Astana against Salavat Yulayev from Ufa.

