EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:35, 26 June 2020 | GMT +6

    HC Barys name farm team's new head coach

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Alexander Vysotsky has been named the head coach of HC Nomad, which is a farm team of HC Barys, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the press service of Barys.

    Alexander Vysotsky has been working at HC Barys for the past nine years now and has his coaching experience in the Kontinental Hockey League, the Supreme Hockey League, the Kazakhstan Hockey Championship, the Junior Hockey League as well as some international coaching experience.

    He has spent six seasons coaching Snezhnye Barsy and has been training Kazakhstan's youth hockey team for the last four years. Vysotsky was the head coach of HC Astana at the end of last season.

    His coaching staff will be revealed at a later date.


    Tags:
    Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!