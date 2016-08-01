EN
    08:01, 01 August 2016 | GMT +6

    HC Barys outplay Davos in a friendly match

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys defeated Davos in a friendly match on Sunday, July 31.

    Gearing up for the forthcoming season, Andrei Nazarov's side outplayed the Swiss club 4:3 in Switzerland, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Astana-based club.

    Roman Starchenko put Barys on the scoreboard in the 32nd minute of the match. Nikita Ivanov netted his goal in the 54th. But five minutes before the final whistle Barys was losing to the hosts. That's when the top line decided it was time to interfere. Barys forward Nigel Dawes tied the score 3:3 in the 58th minute. Minutes later Barys captain Brandon Bochenski gave his team a much needed 4:3 lead sealing the fate of the match.

    On August 2, Barys will play against HC Vityaz in another friendly.

