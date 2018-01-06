HC Barys seven points far from securing playoff berth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM HC Barys Astana are far from securing a playoff berth at the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Sports.kz reports.

In the 8th in Eastern Conference, HC Sibir Novosibirsk beat Admiral Vladivostok in an away game, and, as a result, are now seven points higher than the Kazakh club.

Being six points clear of Barys, HC Amur from Khabarovsk lost the pot to the away team, Avangard Omsk (0-4). But, even this result does not give much cause for optimism to the fans of Barys Astana as the Khabarovsk team has two more games left.

On January 9, Barys is set to play vs. Amur in an away game.