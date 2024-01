ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have new addition to their squad - Canadian defenseman Jordon Southorn, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Astana-based club signed a one-year contract with the 27-year-old puckster.



Last season Southorn played for HC Torpedo in Ust-Kamenogorsk. He earned 23 points (7+16) in 47 regular matches and 3 points (2+1) in 21 play-off matches.