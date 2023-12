ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys Astana have signed deals with two promising forwards Aleksander Melikhov and Kirill Baldin, hcbarys.kz reports.

The new signings were picked at the 2015 KHL Junior Fair and signed the three-year contracts with the Astana-based club right after the draft. In addition, Temirtau-born Artyom Bakushin is on try-out in Astana. Prior to coming to Astana, Bakushin played in Cherepovets and Tyumen.