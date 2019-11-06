EN
    17:56, 06 November 2019 | GMT +6

    HC Barys sign world champion

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – HC Barys have signed a contract with Finnish d-man Atte Ohtamaa, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The Finnish defenseman will stay with the Nur-Sultan-based club until April 30, 2020.

    Ohtamaa won gold at the IIHF World Championships with the Finnish national ice hockey team in 2019 and also clinched the KHL Gagarin Cup in 2018 with Ak Bars Kazan.

    He started this season with HC Lugano before being released on November 2.

