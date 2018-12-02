HC Barys signs one of the world's tallest players

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys has signed with Swedish professional ice hockey defenceman Viktor Svedberg, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.kz.

The 27-year-old Svedberg spent the last five seasons with Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League playing for Rockford IceHogs in the AHL. Svedberg appeared in 248 games and earned 73 (14+59) points.



At 6.8ft tall, he is considered one of the tallest hockey players in the world.



Barys already has two Swedish players - striker Andre Petersson and goalie Henrik Karlsson.