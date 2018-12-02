EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:15, 02 December 2018 | GMT +6

    HC Barys signs one of the world's tallest players

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys has signed with Swedish professional ice hockey defenceman Viktor Svedberg, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.kz. 

    The 27-year-old Svedberg spent the last five seasons with Chicago Blackhawks of the National Hockey League playing for Rockford IceHogs in the AHL. Svedberg appeared in 248 games and earned 73 (14+59) points.

    At 6.8ft tall, he is considered one of the tallest hockey players in the world.

    Barys already has two Swedish players - striker Andre Petersson and goalie Henrik Karlsson.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Hockey
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!