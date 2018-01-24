EN
    17:46, 24 January 2018 | GMT +6

    HC Barys terminates contract with another Canadian player

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Barys Hockey Club officially announced the termination of their cooperation with right winger Matthew Frattin, Sportinform reports.

    According to the hockey club's website, the contract was terminated by mutual consent of the parties.

    "The decision was made due to the fact that HC Barys failed to get to the Gagarin Cup playoffs. The coaching staff prepares the hockey players of the Kazakhstan National Team for forthcoming international tournaments. Frattin will continue playing in the Championship of Switzerland", the statement reads.

    Recall that a short while ago HC Barys terminated the contract with Canadian right winger Linden Vey.

     

