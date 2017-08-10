HC Barys top Avangard at President's Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Barys stunned HC Avangard 4:3 in the third match of the President's Cup in Astana on Thursday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Dmitry Zhukenov of Avangard put the guests of the scoreboard in the first minute of the match. However, Barys' newbie Linden Vey and forward Dmitry Shevchenko quickly changed the situation and gave the hosts a 2:1 lead in the first period.



Kevin Dallman netted a puck right after the squads returned to the ice in the second stanza. D-man Nikita Lissov scored the second goal for Avangard in the middle of the period.



In the third period Barys captain Nigel Dawes who was back in action after an injury scored the fourth goal for Alexander Koreshkov's side. Avangard's Semyon Koshelev pocketed the third goal for the visiting team but it didn't change that outcome of the match.



On August 11, HC Barys will face HC Traktor from Chelyabinsk. The match that is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Astana time will be aired live by KazSport TV Channel.



As a reminder, Barys defeated Swiss Davos 4:2 in the first match of the President's Cup and, then, lost to HC Neftekhimik 1:2 in the second one.