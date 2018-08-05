HC Barys unveil 2018-2019 roster

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - HC Barys held the official unveiling ceremony of its new roster for KHL 2018-2019 season, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Brandon Bochenski made a huge surprise for Barys fans by returning to play for Astana-based club.







There were announced some exciting additions to the club. Forward Curtis Valk, Patrice Cormier and Andre Petersson and goalie Dominik Grahovina.



President of HC Barys Boris Ivanishchev and head coach Andrei Skabelka also greeted the fans at the Barys Arena.



Barys players will kick off the season on September 5 in an away again in Nizhnekamsk.























