HC Irtysh named new head coach

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Czech ice hockey coach and former ice hockey player Ladislav Lubina has been named as a new head coach of HC Irtysh based in Pavlodar, Sports.kz reports.

As a professional ice hockey player he played for Czech, Swiss, Germany and Finnish clubs. In 1992, Lubina helped Team Czechoslovakia win bronze at the Olympic Games. Throughout his coaching career Lubina worked with numerous clubs in Czech extraliga, namely HC Pardubice, HC Kometa BRNO, and HC Slavia Praha. Earlier it was reported that former coach of HC Irtysh Julius Penzes stepped down on October 22.