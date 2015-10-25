HC Saryarka wins over HC Diesel in VHL

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Saryarka" of Karaganda has played with "Diesel" of Russia's Penza as part of the VHL.

The first quarter saw few real chances for either side as both teams looked to settle into the game. The second quarter started in a similar vain with both teams trading chances and looking to create the opening goal. It was Kazakhstan that broke the deadlock with a goal by Roman Blagoy in the 44th minute (third period), sports.kz reported. October 26 "Saryarka" HC will face "Crystal" in Saratov (Russia).