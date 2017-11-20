EN
    21:21, 20 November 2017 | GMT +6

    HC Sibir defeat Barys during KHL match

    ASTANA.KAZINFORM Barys Astana lost to HC Sibir Novosibirsk scoring 0-4 in an away game of the Kontinental Hockey League, according to Sports.kz.

    Kontinental Hockey League: Sibir - Barys 4-0 (0-0, 2-0, 2-0)

    Goals:
    1-0 (32:18) Stepan Sannikov. Penalty shot
    2-0 (39:37) Igor Levitsky (Andrei Yermakov). Power play
    3-0 (52:24) Nikolai Demidov (Vladislav Naumov). Power play
    4-0 (56:47) Jonas Enlund. Even strength goal

    Photo hcbarys.kz

     

