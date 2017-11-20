21:21, 20 November 2017 | GMT +6
HC Sibir defeat Barys during KHL match
ASTANA.KAZINFORM Barys Astana lost to HC Sibir Novosibirsk scoring 0-4 in an away game of the Kontinental Hockey League, according to Sports.kz.
Kontinental Hockey League: Sibir - Barys 4-0 (0-0, 2-0, 2-0)
Goals:
1-0 (32:18) Stepan Sannikov. Penalty shot
2-0 (39:37) Igor Levitsky (Andrei Yermakov). Power play
3-0 (52:24) Nikolai Demidov (Vladislav Naumov). Power play
4-0 (56:47) Jonas Enlund. Even strength goal
Photo hcbarys.kz