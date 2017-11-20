HC Sibir defeat Barys during KHL match

ASTANA.KAZINFORM Barys Astana lost to HC Sibir Novosibirsk scoring 0-4 in an away game of the Kontinental Hockey League, according to Sports.kz.

Kontinental Hockey League: Sibir - Barys 4-0 (0-0, 2-0, 2-0)

Goals:

1-0 (32:18) Stepan Sannikov. Penalty shot

2-0 (39:37) Igor Levitsky (Andrei Yermakov). Power play

3-0 (52:24) Nikolai Demidov (Vladislav Naumov). Power play

4-0 (56:47) Jonas Enlund. Even strength goal



Photo hcbarys.kz