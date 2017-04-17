HCSBK announces changes to its Board

ASTANA. KAZINFORM New Deputy Chairpersons of "House Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan" JSC (a subsidiary of JSC "Baiterek National Management Holding") - Aliya Aidarbekova, Zhanar Zhubaniyazova, and Miras Beisembayev took office today, the press service informs.

Changes were approved by the HCSBK Board, JSC "Baiterek National Management Holding" Yerbolat Dossayev.

Aliya Aidarbekova previously held the position of Deputy Chairperson of the Board of JSC "Investment Fund of Kazakhstan". In her new position, she will supervise finance and reporting.

Zhanar Zhubaniyazova prior to her new appointment worked as a managing director - director of the small and medium business department of Eurasian Bank. She will oversee the development unit.

Miras Beisembayev was a Deputy Chairperson of the Board of "DAMU" Entrepreneurship Development Fund" JSC. He will be responsible for purchases and legal issues.