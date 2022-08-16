Head Coach of Aktobe Futsal Club named

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM 57-year-old Viktor Tarchilo of Belarus is reappointed as the Head Coach of Aktobe Futsal Club, KazFootball.kz reads. He led the club in 2020/21.

Aktobe Club, led by Tarchilo in 2020, reached the finals of the Cup of Kazakhstan, ranked in the Top 16 of the best European clubs, and grabbed silver medals in the championship.

Besides, Viktor Tarchilo is the first coach to lead Aktobe to the UEFA Futsal League of Champions round of 16.