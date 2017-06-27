EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:46, 27 June 2017 | GMT +6

    Head coach of FC Tobol sacked

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head coach of FC Tobol Omari Tetradze has been sacked, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Tetradze was dismissed after the meeting with governor of Kostanay region.

    The Russian specialist has been helming the club since May 2016. FC Tobol was ranked 7th in the Kazakhstan Professional League in 2016 and climbed to the 5th spot of the 2017 Kazakhstan Championship Premier League.

    It should be noted that director of FC Tobol Talgat Baimuratov tendered his voluntary resignation the same day. He left the club after a 4-year tenure.

    Tags:
    Sport Football
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!