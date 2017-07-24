Head coach on Yeleussinov's comeback: The doors are always open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head coach of the Kazakhstan national boxing team Myrzagali Aitzhanov shared his thoughts on Daniyar Yeleussinov's comeback to the national team with Sports.kz.

"Daniyar decided to return to the Kazakh national team. I told him that the doors are always open. He hasn't started training yet and I can't name the exact date of his return. You'd better ask him," Aitzhanov said.



Gold medalist of the 2016 Rio Olympics Daniyar Yeleussinov recently announced his decision to return to the national boxing team.