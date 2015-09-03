ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The members of the International Advisory Council (IAC) are ready to render maximum assistance in the promotion of EXPO-2017 in the global arena, this has been announced during a meeting with the chairman of the National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

The International Advisory Council consists of Aleksander Kwaśniewski - former Polish President, Romano Prodi - former Italian Prime Minister, Alfred Gusenbauer - Former Chancellor of the Republic of Austria, Ehud Barak - former Prime Minister of Israel and others. During the meeting A. Yessimov told the representatives of the IAC about the construction of the international exhibition. It bears to remind that 42 countries and 4 international organizations have officially confirmed their participation in the EXPO-2017.