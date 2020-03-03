EN
    14:33, 03 March 2020 | GMT +6

    Head of Atyrau Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation named

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Nurlybek Altynbekov was appointed the head of the Atyrau Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation.

    Prior to the appointment Altynbekov worked at Samruk Energy JSC, Kazmunaigas Barlau Onderi JSC.

    Governor of the region Makhambet Dosmukhambetov expressed confidence that Nurlybek Altaynbekov would make every effort to promote the development of the Atyrau Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation. The Governor set some tasks before the corporation, in particular, to attract new investments and implement new technologies, boost small and medium-sized business development.


