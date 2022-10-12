EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:22, 12 October 2022 | GMT +6

    Head of children’s rights protection committee named

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nasymzhan Ospanova is appointed as the head of the children’s rights protection committee of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry, the PM’s press service reports.

    Born in 1969 in Almaty region is a graduate of the Alma-Ata affiliate of the Dzhambul technical institute of light and food industry, Almaty Management University.

    From April 2017 up to the present, she headed the vocational education and training department of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry.




    Photo:primeminister.kz





    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!