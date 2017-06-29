Head of CIS Observer Mission shares his assessment of Senate elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov held a meeting with the First Deputy Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee Viktor Guminsky who is in Astana as the Head of the CIS Observer Mission for the Senate elections, MFA press service reports.

During the meeting, Kairat Abdrakhmanov expressed gratitude to the Mission for their work, noting that Kazakhstan has taken into account the recommendations it has made during the previous elections in the country.

Viktor Guminsky, in his turn, highly praised the organization of these elections to the Upper Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in all regions. He stressed that these elections provoked increased interest in the Commonwealth countries and that it is confirmed by a large number of observers taking part in the monitoring missions. He also noted that 106 out of all 177 observers represent the CIS Mission.

The Deputy Chairman said that the elections were held in accordance with the Constitution and electoral legislation of the country and corresponded to the generally recognized norms of democracy, were free and open.

Both sides noted the importance of President Nazarbayev's initiative to ensure the CIS adapts to modern realities, that was supported by fellow leaders of the member states. Mr. Abdrahmanov and Mr. Guminsky also discussed the state and prospects for further cooperation within the framework of the CIS integration, as well as on the forthcoming Commonwealth events, such as the meetings of key CIS bodies - the Council of Foreign Ministers and the Council of Heads of State, scheduled for October 10-11, 2017 in Sochi.