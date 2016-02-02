EN
    16:45, 02 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Head of civil service affairs office named in Karaganda region

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Zhandos Sarsenov has been appointed as head of the civil service affairs office of Karaganda region today.

    Berik Akhmetov and Talant Medet will serve as his deputies.
    The 36-year-old Sarsenov is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and London School of Economics and Political Science.
    Throughout his professional career he held various posts at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, at the regional administration of North Kazakhstan region, at the Kazakh Agency for Civil Service Affairs and more.

