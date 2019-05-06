Head of Committee on Goods and Services Quality Control and Safety named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By the order of the Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Lyudmila Byurabekova has been appointed as Chairperson of the Committee on Quality and Safety Control of Goods and Services of the Ministry of Health, the Prime Minister's press service reports.

Lyudmila Byurabekova was born in 1973. She graduated from Karaganda State Medical Academy, the Kazakh Pharmaceutical Institute, and the International Academy of Business.



She began her career at Karaganda State Medical Academy in 1997.



From 2004 through 2005, she worked as a doctor - clinical pharmacologist at the Makazhanov Multi-Field Hospital.



From 2005 to 2010, she held various positions in government authorities. Between 2011 and 2014, Byurabekova worked at the Republican Rehabilitation Center, the National Medical Holding, and the Center for Medical Technologies and Information Systems.



2014-2015: Chief Inspector in the Administrative Office of Presidential Affairs.



2015-2017: Deputy Head of the Medical Center of the Administrative Office of Presidential Affairs.



Since August 2017, she has headed the Pharmacy Committee of the Ministry of Health.