Head of constitutional council holds meeting with experts of Venice Commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Constitutional Council of Kazakhstan Igor Rogov has met with the experts of the Venice Commission.

The Republic of Kazakhstan is a member of the Venice Commission since 2012. Igor Rogov noted that over the years Kazakhstan and the Venice Commission have established fruitful cooperation. The Commission constantly interacts with the Constitutional Council and other state bodies of Kazakhstan.



Together we have implemented a number of important projects in the national legal system. On the requests of the Kazakh side the Venice Commission has repeatedly provided expert and methodological assistance in reforming individual legal institutions.



During the meeting the sides have discussed the issues of the rule of law in the framework of the National Plan "100 specific steps - the modern state for everyone".