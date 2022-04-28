Head of Department of Presidential Affairs, Administrative Buildings Directorate reps meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the Department of the Presidential Affairs of Kazakhstan Aibek Dadebayev met with the staff of the Directorate of the Administrative Buildings of the President of Kazakhstan and the Government of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

The Department of the Presidential Affairs promised to consider each request of the employees.

184 staff members, including engineers and technicians, cooks, and representatives of the printing office took part in the meeting. They raised issues concerning social benefits, labor compensation, tax deductions, and workflow.

Dadebayev promised to thoroughly study each request and report later on the results achieved and measures taken.

Such meetings will be held for employees of all enterprises of the Department of the Presidential Affairs. It is suggested to develop communication and, as a result, to enhance the quality of work of each worker.

The Directorate maintains 11 administrative and auxiliary buildings with more than 10,000 people working there every day.