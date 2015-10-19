Head of entrepreneurship and tourism office of N Kazakhstan region named

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM - Yevgeniy Glotov was appointed as head of the entrepreneurship and tourism office of North Kazakhstan region, the press service of the North Kazakhstan regional administration reports.

Born in Temirtau in Karaganda region, Yevgeniy Glotov is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and City University London (Bolashak scholarship). He started his professional career as a manager at the Kazakhstan Youth Congress in 2006. From 2007 till 2008 he was the executive director of corporate fund "Future without drugs". From 2008 till 2014 he served as the chairman of the Union of Kazakhstan Rural Youth. Afterwards, Mr. Glotov worked in commercial companies for several years. In January 2015 he took up a post of a chief inspector of the akim (governor) of North Kazakhstan region.