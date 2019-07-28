EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:39, 28 July 2019 | GMT +6

    Head of Environmental Regulation & Monitoring Committee named in Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Zulfukhar Zholdasov was appointed as Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Monitoring of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the ministry’s press service.

    Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, introduced him to the team of the committee.

    Zulfukhar Zholdasov was born on June 16, 1976. He graduated from Kazguu University with a Law degree in 1998 and the Karaganda State Technical University with a degree in Environment, Health and Safety. He successfully completed a retraining program for civil servants holding senior positions «Public Administration Modernization» at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Since December 2015, he has served as Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Monitoring.

    He has been awarded the Medal «For Distinguished Labor.»

    Tags:
    Environment Appointments, dismissals Appointments Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!