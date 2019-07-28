Head of Environmental Regulation & Monitoring Committee named in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Zulfukhar Zholdasov was appointed as Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Monitoring of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the ministry’s press service.

Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources, introduced him to the team of the committee.

Zulfukhar Zholdasov was born on June 16, 1976. He graduated from Kazguu University with a Law degree in 1998 and the Karaganda State Technical University with a degree in Environment, Health and Safety. He successfully completed a retraining program for civil servants holding senior positions «Public Administration Modernization» at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since December 2015, he has served as Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Regulation and Monitoring.

He has been awarded the Medal «For Distinguished Labor.»