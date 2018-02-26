Head of Government holds meeting on agrarian science devpt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev held a meeting on the development of agrarian science in the furtherance of the President's State-of-the-Nation Address "New Opportunities for Development amidst the Fourth Industrial Revolution" on Monday, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

The meeting participants discussed the issues of enhancing the agricultural workforce capacity, the role of the agrarian universities, and the prospects for developing research institutes in Kazakhstan. Besides, they touched upon the measures taken for transferring and adapting new technologies to the country's conditions, as well as involving businesses in co-financing research and development.

Moreover, the attendees considered the respective action plan of the Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture.



Addressing the meeting, the provosts of the Kazakh National Agrarian University Tlekes Yespolov, the Kazakh Agrotechnical University Akhylbek Kurishbayev, the West Kazakhstan Agrarian and Technical University Askar Nametov, and President of the Kazakh Academy of Agricultural Sciences Gani Kaliyev told about strengthening the role of the universities in the development of agrarian science, the modernization of educational programs, and the digitalization of the farming sector.