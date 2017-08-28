Head of IAEA visits nuclear pavilion at Astana Expo 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Paying a visit to Astana, the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Yukiya Amano, has attended the World of Nuclear Energy Pavilion within the Astana Expo 2017 international exhibition, Kazinform reports with reference to the press service of the Atomic Company "Kazatomprom".



The Board Chairman of Kazatomprom, Askar Zhumagaliyev, showed the nuclear pavilion as a cluster of 9 thematic zones to the head of the IAEA. The pavilion, created by Kazatomprom jointly with such global partners as Cameco, Areva, and Rosatom, provides full information on all aspects of the nuclear fuel cycle, safety and environmental friendliness of nuclear energy.



In addition, using a simulator, Mr. Amano saw the process of uranium recovery by in-situ leaching recognized by the IAEA as the most progressive and environmentally safest way of uranium mining in the world.

During the tour, the Director General of the IAEA thanked the organizers for the informative excursion and noted that the exhibits of the World of Atomic Energy Pavilion deliver great benefits by contributing to the public's full understanding of the nuclear energy advantages.



"NAC "Kazatomprom" JSC is Kazakhstan's national operator for export of uranium, uranium compounds, rare metals, nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants, and special equipment. The company is mainly engaged in geological surveys, uranium mining; production of nuclear fuel cycle materials; production of structural materials; energy engineering; science; social care and manpower training. The company employs over 26,000 people. Kazatomprom is one of the world's top uranium mining companies.

