Head of Industrial Development and Industrial Safety Committee appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kanat Baitov has been appointed as Chairman of the Industrial Development and Industrial Safety Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the order of the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development, Kazinform has learned from the Prime Minister's press service.

Baitov was born in 1968. He graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute and the Kokshetau Institute of Economics and Management.

He rose through the ranks from a Mining Foreman at Bestyube Mine No. 2 of Kazakhaltyn Ore Mining and Refining Enterprise to Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Industrial Development and Industrial Safety of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.