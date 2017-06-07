Head of Industrial Development and Industrial Safety Committee of MID appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the order of the Minister for Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Rustam Akberdin was appointed the Chairman of the Industrial Development and Industrial Safety Committee, primeminister.kz reports.

Rustam Akberdin was born in 1961 in Karaganda region. In 1984 he graduated from the Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys in metallurgical engineering. Candidate of Technical Sciences.

He began his career in 1984 as an intern researcher at the Department of Steel and Ferro Alloy Electro-metallurgy at the Moscow Institute of Steel and Alloys. He then held various positions in state bodies and private sector.

In 2003-2010 he worked in the ministries of Industry and Trade, Economy and Budget Planning, the Agency for the Protection of Competition. In 2010-2012 he was the First Deputy Chairman of the Innovation Committee of Nur Otan.

In 2012-2016 he served as the Director of the Department for the Development of Entrepreneurship of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and then as an Assistant to the Member of the Board - Minister in charge of Economy and Financial Policy.

Prior to the Industrial Development and Industrial Safety Committee, Mr. Akberdin served as the Advisor at the Office of the Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.