EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:10, 28 February 2018 | GMT +6

    Head of Internal Audit Committee dismissed

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aniyatulla Sarsenov has been relieved of his post as the Chairman of the Internal Public Audit Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Finance, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

    "By the Order of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aniyatulla Sarsenov was dismissed from the post of the Chairman of the Internal Public Audit Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement said.

    The photo was provided by the press service of the Ministry.

     

     

    Tags:
    Ministry of Finance Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!