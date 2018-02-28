Head of Internal Audit Committee dismissed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Aniyatulla Sarsenov has been relieved of his post as the Chairman of the Internal Public Audit Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Finance, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.

"By the Order of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aniyatulla Sarsenov was dismissed from the post of the Chairman of the Internal Public Audit Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the statement said.

The photo was provided by the press service of the Ministry.