Head of internal policy department appointed in E Kazakhstan rgn

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Governor of East Kazakhstan region has appointed Yerzhan Sembinov head of the department of internal policy of East Kazakhstan region, the press service of the regional administration office informs.

Today, Yerzhan Sembinov, former head of the Department for Tourism and Foreign Relations of the region, has been introduced to the staff by deputy governor of East Kazakhstan region Zhaksylyk Omar. Yerzhan Sembinov was born in Ulan district of East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Central Asian University. He worked as a chief specialist of the manufacturing industry, then head of the department of foreign economic relations under the office for business and industry of East Kazakhstan region, the head of the city administration of Ridder town, head of Tourism Development under the Tourism Physical Culture and Sport Department of the region.