Head of International Information Committee of Kazakh MFA named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Timur Shaimergenov has been appointed as the head of the International Information Committee of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kazakhstan, the Ministry's press service reports.

Born in 1982 in Zhambyl region he is a graduate of the Almaty International Career Institute.



Studied senior executives programs at Harvard, Oxford, Cambridge, University of Pennsylvania and Columbia University in 2008-2019.



Fluent in Kazakh, Russian and English.



Prior to the appointment he has been serving as the Vice Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.