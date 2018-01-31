EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    22:10, 31 January 2018 | GMT +6

    Head of Investment Committee appointed

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yerlan Khairov has been appointed to the post of the Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

    Yerlan Khairov was born in Karaganda in 1978. In 1999, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University with a degree in International Economic Relations.

    Throughout his professional career, he held various posts at Kazakhtelecom JSC, KAZNEX INVEST Agency, the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, etc.

    From May 2016 until the present appointment, he was a Vice Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan.

     

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Investments and Development Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!