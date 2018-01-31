Head of Investment Committee appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Yerlan Khairov has been appointed to the post of the Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of Investment and Development, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.

Yerlan Khairov was born in Karaganda in 1978. In 1999, he graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University with a degree in International Economic Relations.

Throughout his professional career, he held various posts at Kazakhtelecom JSC, KAZNEX INVEST Agency, the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Kazakhstan, etc.

From May 2016 until the present appointment, he was a Vice Minister of Investment and Development of Kazakhstan.