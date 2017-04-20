Head of Karaganda branch of Nur Otan Party elected

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - Akim (governor) of Karaganda region Yerlan Koshanov has been elected as chairman of the regional branch of the Nur Otan Party.

Mr. Koshanov was elected at the 27th special conference of the branch. His candidature was unanimously supported by members of the party. Former chairman and ex-governor of Karaganda region Nurmukhambet Abdibekov was transferred to another appointment in Astana.



Yerlan Koshanov vowed to exert every effort to make sure the party's activities in the region are successful.



"I realize this is a huge responsibility. Together we will implement the tasks that have been set earlier," Koshanov said at the conference.



During the conference, members of the party also reported on the work done in the 1Q of 2017 on helping disabled residents of the region, sick children and athletes as well as fighting corruption.



The Karaganda-based branch of the Nur Otan Party includes 105,000 members.