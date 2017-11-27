Head of Karaganda regional defense department appointed

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Kairat Abishev has been appointed the Head of the Defense Department of Karaganda region by the order of the Kazakh Minister of Defense, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Previously, he headed the Department of Defense of Temirtau town. The former head of the Karaganda regional defense department, Ardak Kukatov, is now serving in another region.

Colonel Kairat Abishev was born in Shet district, Karaganda region, in 1966. He has been awarded four medals. Besides, he served in Afghanistan from 1984 to 1986. He began his career in 1984 as a mechanic supervisor. He was a Deputy Chief Enlistment Officer of Michurin district of Karaganda region and a Senior Assistant to the Head of the Third Department of the Karaganda Regional Military Enlistment Office.

From 2002 to 2005 he held the post of a Chief Enlistment Officer of Abay district of Karaganda region.