Head of Kazakh central bank partakes in EAEU advisory board session

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Paying a working visit to Moscow, Governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev took part in the 16th session of the Advisory Board on Monetary Policy of the Eurasian Economic Union Member States.

The chiefs and representatives of the central banks of Russia, Armenia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Belarus also participated in the meeting.

The participants of the meeting made reports on the current economic situation, implementation of monetary policy in the member countries, approaches to building the common cybersecurity system, development of financial innovations in terms of information technologies, and a number of other topical issues.

The Advisory Board is mainly aimed at the monetary policy coordination including the development of the common approaches and the focal points of the monetary policy to ensure a larger use of the national currencies in mutual settlements.