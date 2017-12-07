EN
    17:15, 07 December 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of Kazakh Finance Ministry Treasury Committee appointed

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Azamat Akhmetov was appointed the Chairman of the Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the ministry's press service.

    Before his current appointment, 43-year-old Azamat Akhmetov had served as a Deputy Chairman of the Treasury Committee.

    Earlier, the new head of the Committee worked in the Kazakh State Investigative Committee, the National Security Committee, in Karaganda region's various authorities under the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan.

    In 2014, Azamat Akhmetov headed the Karaganda Region State Revenue Department of the State Revenue Committee of the Kazakh Finance Ministry.

     

