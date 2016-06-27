EN
    14:54, 27 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Head of Kazakh Government visits Karaganda State Technical University

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of his working trip to Karaganda region Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov has visited the Karaganda State Technical University today.

    According to the prime minister's press service, at the university Mr. Massimov familiarized with its academic process, new curriculum, surveyed the exhibition of innovative projects, laboratories of innovative technologies as well as KarSTU - SchneiderElectric, KarSTU - MitsubishiElectric and KazPromAvtomatika authorized training centers.

