EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:02, 08 April 2021 | GMT +6

    Head of Kazakh President’s Administration department relieved of his duties

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to relieve Nurlan Sauranbayev of his duties as the head of the state control and organizational-territorial work department of the Kazakh President’s Administration, the Akorda press service reports.

    Born in 1968 is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, National Defense University named after First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy.

    In January 2019 was appointed to the post as the head of the state control and organizational - territorial work department of the Kazakh President’s Administration.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!