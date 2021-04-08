Head of Kazakh President’s Administration department relieved of his duties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State decreed to relieve Nurlan Sauranbayev of his duties as the head of the state control and organizational-territorial work department of the Kazakh President’s Administration, the Akorda press service reports.

Born in 1968 is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, National Defense University named after First President of Kazakhstan – Elbasy.

In January 2019 was appointed to the post as the head of the state control and organizational - territorial work department of the Kazakh President’s Administration.