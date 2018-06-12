Head of Kazakh President's Office arrives in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM A Kazakh delegation, led by Head of Kazakhstan President's Office - acting director of the Library of the 1st President of Kazakhstan - Yelbasy Makhmud Kassymbek, paying a visit to Baku, laid flowers to the monument of national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev.

They also paid tribute and laid flowers at the graves of academician Zarifa Aliyeva, politician Aziz Aliyev and professor Tamerlan Aliyev and at the Alley of Martyrs.

The Kazakh delegation arrived in Baku at the invitation of the Azerbaijan President's Administration and Heydar Aliyev Centre. A presentation of the book "Nursultan Nazarbayev. Biography." will be held tomorrow in Baku.