Head of Kazakh Prime Minister’s Office appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Galymzhan Koishybayev has been appointed as the Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Galymzhan Koishybayev has been appointed as the Head of the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the Resolution of the Government. For many years, Galymzhan Telmanovich [Koishybayev] has worked at the Presidential Administration and in the system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Ambassador and Deputy Minister," Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin told today's meeting of the Government.

Galymzhan Koishybayev was born in Kyzylorda on April 12, 1968. He graduated from the Moscow State University in 1991. He is the Candidate of Philosophical Sciences (1994).

Over the years, he served as First Secretary, Counselor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Chief Inspector of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Lithuania, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Latvia, non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Estonia, Republic of Finland, Republic of Latvia, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Finland.

Since 2016, he has been Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.