Head of Kazakh Republican Space Communications Centre named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Baurzhan Kudabayev has been appointed a chairman of the board of directors of the Republican Space Communications Centre by the decision of the sole shareholder, the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry, Kazinform reports.

Kudabayev is a graduate of the Mozhaisky Military Engineering and Space Academy in Saint Petersburg.



For the past ten year since December 2008 - September 2018 he has been acting as a vice president of the Republican Space Communications Centre. Last October was appointed as the Republican Space Communications Centre president.