EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:39, 18 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Head of Kazakh Republican Space Communications Centre named

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Baurzhan Kudabayev has been appointed a chairman of the board of directors of the Republican Space Communications Centre by the decision of the sole shareholder, the Aerospace Committee of the Kazakh Defense and Aerospace Industry Ministry, Kazinform reports.

    Kudabayev is a graduate of the Mozhaisky Military Engineering and Space Academy in Saint Petersburg.

    For the past ten year since December 2008 - September 2018 he has been acting as a vice president of the Republican Space Communications Centre. Last October was appointed as the Republican Space Communications Centre president.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Space Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!