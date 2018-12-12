Head of Kazakhstan Badminton Federation reelected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Ulan Baizhanov has been reelected for a four-year term as the President of the Kazakhstan Badminton Federation at the extraordinary meeting in Astana, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

The conference also focused on the formation of a new composition of the Executive Committee and the Internal Audit Commission, the draft Charter of the Federation and the Plan of Action for 2019.



It was noted that over the past years the Kazakhstan Badminton Federation had strengthened its status and continues to develop consistently.