TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:59, 17 July 2017 | GMT +6

    Head of Kazakhstan Engineering leaves office

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The powers of the Board Chairman of JSC "Kazakhstan Engineering NC", Yerlan Idrissov, have been terminated before the expiry, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Prime Minister website .

    As mutually agreed, the Board of Directors of the Joint Stock Company "Kazakhstan Engineering National Company" made the decision to terminate the powers of Board Chairman Yerlan Idrissov due to transfer to another job.

    He had held his position since February 2015.

     

