Head of Kazakhstan gives awards and grants to media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed Order "On Awarding the Republic of Kazakhstan President's Mass Media Prizes, Grants and Commendations," Akorda press service reports.

1. Having considered the recommendations made by the Public Commission for Awarding the Republic of Kazakhstan President's Mass Media Prizes, Grants and Commendations in view of the strong role of mass media in informational support of the country's socio-economic and socio-political development: to award the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan's mass media prizes to:

Abdrakhmanova Maira Kabiyevna, correspondent of the Khabar agency for comprehensive coverage of Kazakhstan's global initiatives;

Sembayev Magauia Slanbekuly, editor-in-chief of the Karaganda regional newspaper "Ortalyq Qazaqstan", for his significant creative contribution to the country's journalism development;

To award the the Republic of Kazakhstan President's mass media grants to:

Mager Yuliya Dmitriyevna, correspondent of "Kazakhstanskaya Pravda" national newspaper, for wide coverage of the Head of State's foreign policy activities;

Sharipov Aikhan Pshenbayevich, special correspondent of "Aiqyn" Republican newspaper for active coverage of economic, social and political reforms in the country;

To award the Commendations of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of mass media to:

the creative team of the TV program "Bizdin Waqyt" on Astana TV Channel for timely coverage of the topical issues on society development;

the creative team of the republican socio-political magazine "Mysl" for contribution to covering the processes of democratization and improvement of the society's political culture;

the creative team of "Priuralie" West Kazakhstan regional newspaper for contribution to the coverage of the topical issues on regional development;

the creative team of "Khabar 24" TV Channel for significant contribution to the development of domestic television journalism.

2. This Order shall be published in the mass media.



President of the Republic of Kazakhstan N.Nazarbayev

Astana, Akorda, June 23, 2017 No. 174